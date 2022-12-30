Roads in and around Edinburgh have been impacted by flooding today (December 30) after heavy rain across a swathe of central and southern Scotland.

Some roads were closed, with traffic diversions in place, while in other places motorists encountered flooded stretches of carriageway and slowed to drive through the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages on social media reported traffic at standstill on the Edinburgh City Bypass because of flooding and also floods affecting Seafield Road. There was flooding on Melville Drive through the Meadows and one person said the road was “almost impassable” except for 4x4s.

A car ploughs through flood water near the Bush science park, Penicuik.

And roads in the south of the city were said to be badly hit, with Colinton Mains Drive the worst affected, but standing water also on Woodhall Road, Redford Road, Colinton Road, Oxgangs Rd North and Oxgangs Avenue.

Traffic heading to Edinburgh Airport was diverted after flooding led to the closure of part of Eastfield Road and one section of the dumbbell roundabouts on the way to the airport, with westbound traffic for the airport sent to Newbridge and then back via Glasgow Road. There was also flooding on the road at the Bush science park, near Penicuik, and on the A702 Biggar road approaching the Hillend ski centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said flooding on the rail line near Edinburgh Park was affecting all services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street, as well as between Edinburgh and Stirling, Dunblane and Inverness.

The floods followed a yellow warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office on Thursday (December 29), covering a large part of Scotland from Edinburgh to the west coast and from north of Perth down to Dumfries and Galloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding on the A702 Biggar road near the Hillend ski slope.

The road at the Bish science park, near Penicuik, was also affected by flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad