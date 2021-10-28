A warning has been issued for Cramond meaning that according to forecasts flooding is imminent.

SEPA has warned that flooding “may cause issues for boats moored in the river” with water levels in the River Almond currently high.

A further warning has also been issued for Musselburgh with SEPA warning that flooding of low-lying properties on the east side of the river in and around Station Road, Eskside East, Millhill, the Roadway between Shorthope Street and High Street is now possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a risk of flooding to low lying properties on the west side of the river including those in around Eskside West and the roadway between New Street and Eskside West.

Access to these arenas may be cut off as a result of expected flooding warns SEPA.

Throughout Scotland, SEPA has issued 15 flood warnings and 5 flood alerts across Scotland, mainly in the South of the country.

Most of the serious flood warnings have been issued to locations in the Scottish Borders, while three flood warnings have been issued to Whitesands, Langholm and Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway – which is currently under a yellow warning of rain which will stay in place until 3pm today.

A flood warning has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians

Other areas put on under alert include Dumfries and Galloway, West Central Scotland, Ayrshire and Arran and the Scottish Borders.

SEPA has asked people to remain vigilant stating: “it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property”. Further advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.