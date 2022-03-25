Today will be dry and warm, with sunny intervals throughout the day.

The sun is expected to shine all weekend – except for a short period on Sunday morning, when fog is forecast to hit the city.

The Capital will see a high of 16C on Saturday, while temperatures are expected to reach 17C on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the warm and dry weather is not set to last, according to the BBC weather forecast for Edinburgh.Temperatures will gradually drop over the week, and the weather will stay dry but cloudy during Monday and Tuesday.

Sleet showers are forecast to arrive in the Capital on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday, hail showers will batter the Capital for most of the day.

There may be moments of sunshine on Friday, however, rain showers are forecast for the afternoon.

Wet weather will hit the Capital next week. (Credit: Lisa Ferguson)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.