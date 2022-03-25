Edinburgh weather: Sleet and hail will follow weekend of sunshine
Edinburgh will see sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend, but sleet and hail showers will arrive next week.
Today will be dry and warm, with sunny intervals throughout the day.
The sun is expected to shine all weekend – except for a short period on Sunday morning, when fog is forecast to hit the city.
The Capital will see a high of 16C on Saturday, while temperatures are expected to reach 17C on Sunday.
However, the warm and dry weather is not set to last, according to the BBC weather forecast for Edinburgh.Temperatures will gradually drop over the week, and the weather will stay dry but cloudy during Monday and Tuesday.
Sleet showers are forecast to arrive in the Capital on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday, hail showers will batter the Capital for most of the day.
There may be moments of sunshine on Friday, however, rain showers are forecast for the afternoon.