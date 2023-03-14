Snowfall is forecast to hit the Lothians tomorrow. The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow, which covers East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian. The warning will be in place from 4pm on Wednesday, March 15, until 4am on Thursday, March 16. The weather forecaster said: “Spells of snow likely to cause disruption, mainly over higher transport routes.” Roads and railways are likely to be affected by the snowfall, with longer journey times on road, bus and train services expected.

Several centimetres of snow are expected to fall in Scotland, with the Met Office predicting some areas could see more than 10cm. According to the Met Office forecast, Edinburgh will not see snow on Wednesday, however, sleet is set to hit the Capital at 11pm, continuing until 3am on Thursday. This could be the last of the snow in the Lothians this month, as temperatures are set to rise. While Wednesday will be unseasonably cold for March, with a high of 5C and a low of 1C, temperatures will rise to 12C and only drop to a low of 7C on Thursday.

Cold and wintry conditions are set to be replaced by wet and windy weather. According to the BBC weather forecast, Edinburgh will see almost two weeks of continuous rainfall, starting on Wednesday. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The transition to milder air in the second half of the week might be welcome for some, but it brings with it wet and windy conditions, as low pressure moves in from the west, which will bring some heavy and persistent rain to some western and northern areas, as well as some gusty winds, especially for exposed coastal areas.” Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “Large parts of Scotland will continue to see challenging weather over the next few days, so it’s important that travellers keep up to date on road conditions and plan their journeys. You should look at your route in advance, drive to the conditions and follow any Police Scotland travel advice that’s in place”.