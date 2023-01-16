Edinburgh weather: Snow in Edinburgh as temperatures set to drop this week
Edinburgh locals woke up to a blanket of snow this morning – here is what the weather will be like for the rest of the week.
Edinburgh residents woke up to a stunning blanket of snow this morning, with icy temperatures and bright winter sunshine.
This crisp but cold weather will last for the rest of the day with a Yellow Weather Warning for ice in place from the Met Office for other parts of the country.
The temperature will remain below zero for the rest of the day, with the Met Office advising it will feel like it is between -4C and -6C.
Tuesday will be similarly bright and icy, with temperatures remaining below zero, though that winter sun will be shining throughout the day.
Wednesday will also see temperatures below zero, but will have more cloud cover, though Thursday will see the sun appear again.
The temperature will finally rise on Friday, hitting highs of 4C, before the cold snap ends properly this weekend, with a positively tropical 9C.