Edinburgh weekend weather: Storm Éowyn set to ease although snow and ice yellow warning added to wind warning

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:48 BST
The latest weather forecast for Edinburgh shows that winds are set to ease, however, a yellow warning remains, along with another warning for snow and ice this weekend.

After Storm Éowyn battered Edinburgh today, Friday, January 24, the strong winds of up to 80mph are set to ease over the weekend to below 20mph, although there is still a yellow weather warning for wind in place for the city from midnight tonight until 3pm on Saturday, January 25. With the Met Office warning that some disruption is possible.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the Scottish Capital from midnight tonight until 11am on Saturday. Icy stretches and possible snow showers will result in some hazardous driving conditions across the weather warning area, which currently covers most of mainland Scotland.

A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. The strong winds are thankfully expected to ease into the weekend.A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. The strong winds are thankfully expected to ease into the weekend.
A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. The strong winds are thankfully expected to ease into the weekend. | Jane Barlow/ PA

Saturday, January 25

The day is forecast to begin with sleet showers until 10am when light rain showers are forecast. Sunny intervals are expected at 11am, with any clouds set to move away leaving Edinburgh in sunshine for the rest of the day.

Although the wind will remain strong into Saturday morning, it will not get stronger than the 20mph forecast for 7am, although gusts of 44mph are expected first thing. The wind speed will continue to drop throughout the day, down to 18mph and gusts of 39mph at 12noon, 15mph and gusts of 29mph at 3pm, and 11mph and gusts of 28mph at 6pm. A top temperature for the day of 4C feels -1C is forecast for 2pm.

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh on Friday, January 24.Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh on Friday, January 24.
Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh on Friday, January 24. | Jane Barlow/ PA

Sunday, January 26

Sunny intervals are expected at 9am, when the temperature will be 1C, but feel like -3C due to chilly winds of 8mph and gusts of 18mph. The afternoon will be overcast with a chance of light rain in the evening. The temperature will rise as high as 3C feels 0C at noon and stay around the same for the rest of the day. The wind gusts are expected to gather pace as the day goes on, hitting 39mph by 7pm and remaining strong into the night.

Monday, January 27

The wind gusts will ease into the new week to around 20mph throughout the day. The day is forecast to be a wet one, with light rain set to fall on Edinburgh all day, amid temperatures of between 3C and 5C all day. However it will never feel warmer than 1C due to the wind chill.

