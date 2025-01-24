Edinburgh is currently experiencing severe winds which have caused chaos throughout the city, with public transport having been halted and trees having fallen onto roads.

Flights into Edinburgh have been cancelled, and tram, train and bus services are currently suspended. Regent Road in the city centre was blocked by a fallen tree, with workers working to remove the debris.

Earlier, the Met Office issues warnings that winds could reach as high as 100mph - with the red weather warning indicating a danger to life.

Locals were urged to stay indoors and schools across the country have remained closed on Friday. Residents have been urged not to drive in high winds and to prepare their homes and gardens for the weather.

Here are 15 pictures which capture how the storm has affected the Scottish capital.

Portobello A fallen tree on Portobello, near Rosefield Avenue in Edinburgh.

George Street A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh.

Princes Street Gardens Wooden park benches blown over by the winds from Storm Eowyn in Princes Street Gardens.