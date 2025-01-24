Storm Éowyn Edinburgh: 15 stormy pictures as Edinburgh is battered by hurricane-force winds

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 13:37 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:39 GMT

Storm Éowyn has battered Edinburgh, with a red weather warning in place until 5pm today.

Edinburgh is currently experiencing severe winds which have caused chaos throughout the city, with public transport having been halted and trees having fallen onto roads.

Flights into Edinburgh have been cancelled, and tram, train and bus services are currently suspended. Regent Road in the city centre was blocked by a fallen tree, with workers working to remove the debris.

Earlier, the Met Office issues warnings that winds could reach as high as 100mph - with the red weather warning indicating a danger to life.

Locals were urged to stay indoors and schools across the country have remained closed on Friday. Residents have been urged not to drive in high winds and to prepare their homes and gardens for the weather.

Here are 15 pictures which capture how the storm has affected the Scottish capital.

A fallen tree on Portobello, near Rosefield Avenue in Edinburgh.

1. Portobello

A fallen tree on Portobello, near Rosefield Avenue in Edinburgh. | @SpoonyTweets/X

A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh.

2. George Street

A member of the public battles against the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wooden park benches blown over by the winds from Storm Eowyn in Princes Street Gardens.

3. Princes Street Gardens

Wooden park benches blown over by the winds from Storm Eowyn in Princes Street Gardens. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road.

4. Regent Road

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

