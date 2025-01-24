Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Airport is effectively closed for the duration of the red warning for Storm Eowyn.

But it suggested some flights could resume later, once the red weather warning expires at 5pm.

A post on the airport’s Twitter account said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700.

Cancellations on the board at Edinburgh Airport as the storm hits. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

“Airline schedules will be subject to change tonight and in the days to come, so please continue to check with your airline for the latest information.”

And the airport summarised the impact of Storm Eowyn on their schedules, showing the normal 136 departing flights were reduced to just 45; instead of 124 flights arriving there were 57 expected.

And the number of passengers passing through the airport was forecast to be almost halved from 28,000 to 14,500.

Individual airlines also used social media to warn that flights had been cancelled.

Loganair said in view of the weather warnings and in the interest of safety, it had decided all Loganair flights on Friday January 24 were cancelled.

Keep up to date with all the news about Storm Eowyn by following the Evening News live blog.