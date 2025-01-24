Edinburgh Storm Eowyn - all flights in and out of Edinburgh Airport cancelled during red weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But it suggested some flights could resume later, once the red weather warning expires at 5pm.
A post on the airport’s Twitter account said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700.
“Airline schedules will be subject to change tonight and in the days to come, so please continue to check with your airline for the latest information.”
And the airport summarised the impact of Storm Eowyn on their schedules, showing the normal 136 departing flights were reduced to just 45; instead of 124 flights arriving there were 57 expected.
And the number of passengers passing through the airport was forecast to be almost halved from 28,000 to 14,500.
Individual airlines also used social media to warn that flights had been cancelled.
Loganair said in view of the weather warnings and in the interest of safety, it had decided all Loganair flights on Friday January 24 were cancelled.
Edinburgh’s trams have been suspended from 10am due to the storm. Buses have also been withdrawn today. And ScotRail has suspended all train services.
Keep up to date with all the news about Storm Eowyn by following the Evening News live blog.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.