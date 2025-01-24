Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Trams has suspended all services from 10am today, as Storm Éowyn batters the Capital.

With all Edinburgh schools closed and all Lothian bus services and train services across Scotland already cancelled today, Edinburgh Trams has now taken the “difficult decision” to suspend all services from 10am today, Friday, January 24.

The tram system in Edinburgh was already running a reduced service due to the weather, but at 9am this morning they announced that all trams would be suspended in the Capital, adding that they hope to be back up and running this evening.

Posting on X this morning, Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the ongoing severe weather conditions, Edinburgh Trams has taken the difficult decision to suspend all services from 10am today.

“We are continuing to review the situation and will aim to resume service in time for the evening peak. Hourly service updates will be here throughout the day with any updates.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”