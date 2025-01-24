Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh has woken up to hurricane-force winds today as Storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning across the central belt, western Scotland and the borders from 10am until 5pm on Friday, January 24. Locals have been urged to stay indoors, avoid driving and prepare their homes and gardens for the weather.

Wind speeds as high as 90mph have been forecast in the capital, forcing the council to close schools and nurseries as a precaution. Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Botanic Gardens are among the major attractions closed due to the red weather warning.

A government alert was sent to mobile phones on Thursday night to warn residents in the affected area

Schools and nurseries across Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian have confirmed they will remain closed today and are expected to reopen on Monday. Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets will also be closed during the adverse weather conditions.

Public transport services have been suspended with Lothian Buses cancelling all buses between 10am and 5pm. The bus operator said: “Restoring our network will take some time and customers should be prepared for disruption until the end of service on Friday, January 24. Regular updates will be available on all our digital platforms throughout the course of the day.”

ScotRail announced all rail services will be suspended today for safety reasons and added ‘We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available’.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said operations will ‘be limited’ today urging passengers to follow travel advice. The airport remains in conversations with airline partners who will make decisions on the operations of their own flights. Passengers should continue to contact their airline for the latest information on their flights.