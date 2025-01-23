Edinburgh Buses: Lothian Buses withdraws all services during Storm Éowyn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Storm Éowyn will bring wind speeds as high as 90mph in the capital, with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning between 10am and 5pm tomorrow. People are encouraged to stay indoors, and the Met Office has warned flying debris could pose a ‘danger to life’.
A Lothian Buses spokesperson said: “As a result of the red weather warning across our entire operating area on January 24 between 10am and 5pm, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw all services during these hours.
“Vehicles will start to return to depots between 8am and 9am. We acknowledge that this is likely to cause significant inconvenience however the safety of our people and customers is paramount. Our teams will continue to monitor this evolving situation, and we will endeavour to restore services as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Please be advised that from the information currently available to us, services are unlikely to begin to be restored before 5pm. Restoring our network will take some time and customers should be prepared for disruption until the end of service on Friday, January 24. Regular updates will be available on all our digital platforms throughout the course of the day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.