Fallen trees have blocked multiple roads across Edinburgh, where a rare red weather warning is in place for severe winds.

Abbey Mount and Grange Loan are both blocked after the gusts, which are expected to reach 90mph today, brought trees down onto the roads. Edinburgh council’s travel news service on X reported trees down and roads restricted in both areas.

Pictures show a fallen tree covering the entire road and pathways at Grange Loan, with a car also spotted underneath the branches. The area around Grange Loan was similarly affected in 2022 when Storm Malik caused widespread disruption across the country.

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh as Storm Eowyn hits the country. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The fallen tree at Abbey Mount appears to have covered the crossroads at Regent Road, with workers removing the tree and debris.

Further disruption has been reported across the city and beyond. The A702 is blocked, with a car underneath a fallen tree and multiple trees have fallen at Hillend.

A car trapped under a fallen tree on the A702 | Supplied

The large trees have toppled as Storm Eowyn batters the country, with a red weather warning in place until 5pm. People are advised to not travel where possible.

Police Scotland have re-iterated pleas for people to stay at home on X. They said: “Red and Amber warnings are still in place for high winds across Scotland today. #StormEowyn

“We are advising people do not to travel in or to the areas affected by the red weather warning.”