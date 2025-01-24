Storm Éowyn: Edinburgh schools, attractions and shops closed as city battered by wind - full list of closures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wind speeds as high as 90mph have been forecast today, with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning between 10am and 5pm today.
Locals are being urged to stay indoors, avoid driving and prepare their homes and gardens for the weather. The Met Office reported Storm Éowyn will bring ‘the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors. Winds will gradually ease through Friday evening’.
Police Scotland said: “We are advising people do not to travel in or to the areas affected by the red weather warning.”
Edinburgh council leader Jane Meagher said: “Our absolute priority is to make sure our residents and colleagues are safe. We’re taking this red weather warning extremely seriously and, as a result, only essential council services will operate tomorrow.
Cllr Meagher added: “I’d urge all residents to look out for one another and follow the latest guidance from the Met Office and the emergency services. Updates on our services will be communicated on our website and on social media. I want to take this opportunity to thank the many colleagues from across the council and partner agencies who will continue working to keep our residents safe and supported through this extreme weather.”
Schools and nurseries
Schools and nurseries across Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian have confirmed they will remain closed today and are expected to reopen on Monday.
Travel and Transport
In line with advice issued by the Met Office and Police Scotland, people are encouraged not to travel. Most public transport operators have withdrawn services and Edinburgh Airport has now announced all flights will be suspended between 10am and 5pm.
•Lothian Buses has withdrawn all services between 10am and 5pm
•Edinburgh Trams will suspend services from 10am and will provide hourly updates
•ScotRail has cancelled all train services on Friday, January 24
•Edinburgh Airport has cancelled all flights between 10am and 5pm
•The A1 is closed between Spott Roundabout and Cockburnspath due to several overturned vehicles. People are advised to avoid the area
•The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions to all vehicles
•The Queensferry Crossing is closed to HGVs, caravans, cars with trailers or roof boxes and motorbikes
•Stagecoach and Megabus has cancelled services within the most affected areas
Supermarkets
Several supermarkets have announced stores in affected areas will remain closed. These include:
• Morrisons
• Tesco
• Sainsbury’s
• Asda
• Waitrose
• Aldi
• Co-op
• M&S
Council services
•Bin collections have been cancelled - Friday collections will run over the weekend instead
• All council cemeteries, Mortonhall Crematorium and the Mortuary will be closed
• The Registrar office and locality offices will be closed
• All Council buildings will be closed, with the exception of the Access Practice and Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre
• Non-emergency council house repairs will be cancelled and re-scheduled
Edinburgh attractions
Several flagship attractions will be closed today due to the adverse weather. These include:
• Royal Botanic Gardens
• Edinburgh Castle
• Edinburgh Zoo
• Royal Botanic Gardens
• Historic Environment Scotland has closed all of its site in the affected area, adding that sites within amber locations could close at short notice
• Lauriston Castle
• All museums, galleries, monuments and cultural venues (Usher Hall, Assembly Rooms, Churchill Theatre)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.