Edinburgh is looking ahead to a bright and warm weekend after a thunderstorm warning for today was lifted.

The warning was originally in place across Scotland until 10pm today (August 14). But the Met Office now expects the thunderstorms to be focused in more northern areas - including Perth and Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, the Met Office said: “A Yellow Thunderstorm Warning is in place for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for 20 to 30mm of rain in under an hour, and up to 50mm locally where storms could repeatedly affect the same area. The most intense storms may also bring large hail and gusty winds.

“Showers are expected to ease through the evening, though they may linger over Orkney and the far north.”

This weather warning was then extended until 10pm on Thursday - with the Met Office warning that the situation may evolve=

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30°C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency had also announced a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A warning read: “A flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and Lothians.

“Heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region during Wednesday afternoon and evening, and during Thursday. There is a risk of significant localised flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers.

“Whilst not all locations will be affected where heavy rain does occur possible impacts include property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure. There is a small risk of danger to life. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.”

Whilst they are set to fall compared to earlier in the week, it is anticipated that temperatures will still reach the low 20s as the weekend progresses - meaning those looking to enjoy the summer sun, may still be able to for the majority of the weekend.

Friday will start cloudy before brighter spells with a chance of afternoon showers. The Met Office predicts a maximum temperature of 22 °C.

Going into Saturday, it is set to be a dry and bright weekend through until Monday. Mornings will be cloudier before giving way to sunshine. Expect highs of 22°C on Sunday.