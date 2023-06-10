Thunder and lightning could hit Edinburgh and the Lothians this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday, June 11. The warning, which is in place from 12pm to 9pm, covers Edinburgh, Midlothian and West Lothian. The weather forecaster said: “Thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Sunday afternoon.”

Areas under the warning could see torrential and thundery showers, as well as hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning. The Met Office has warned that some places could see flash flooding and damage to buildings from lightning strikes. Travel may be affected, as sudden flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and road closure.

While Edinburgh could be hit by heavy downpour and thunder and lighting, the current forecast predicts mostly settled weather at the weekend. The sun is set to shine throughout the day on Saturday, while cloudy weather and light rain is forecast for the Capital on Sunday.

While most of Scotland will remain dry and sunny on Saturday, areas down South will see stormy weather. Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Temperatures will increase into the weekend with a peak of 31°C expected on Saturday in central and southeast England. As the heat builds from the south, thundery showers will develop through Saturday afternoon and while not everyone in the warning area will see the heaviest showers, or even any rain at all, some will bring heavy thundery downpours. With intense showers there is a risk of surface water flooding which could cause some disruption – the very dry, baked ground may not help in that respect.”