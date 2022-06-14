While temperatures are expected to reach 30C in London this week, the Capital will not feel the same heat this week.

It will be warm but cloudy, and temperatures are not expected to exceed 22C. Hayfever sufferers should stock up on medicine, as the pollen count will be high for most of the week.

According to the Met Office forecast, Wednesday will be cloudy, with a high of 19C and a low of 13C.

Thursday will also be cloudy but dry, while temperatures are expected to reach 20C and drop to 14C.

Friday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 22C and a low of 11C. It is forecast to be cloudy, with sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Saturday will be cloudy, but there will be moments of sun in the evening, at around 7pm. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 16C and a low of 10C.

A heatwave is set to hit South England this week, but will Edinburgh see sun and high temperatures?