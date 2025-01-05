Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After falling snow was quickly cleared by rain this morning, will snow fall again in Edinburgh today?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow fell from 5am until around 9.30am this morning, Sunday, January 5. Although the rain which followed quickly washed away the snow which had covered Edinburgh’s streets and buildings.

The snow still fell in Edinburgh on Sunday morning despite the Met Office removing a yellow weather warning for the city. | National World

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh shows heavy rain until 5pm when there is a 95 per cent chance that sleet will fall on the city until 4am on Monday, January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain has fallen on the city since the snow earlier this morning, with the occasional burst of light snow showers. The latest forecast shows those snow flurries will be more persistent into tonight.

The temperature is expected to drop in Edinburgh this evening to 1C, but feeling like -4C due to strengthening chilly winds of up to 16mph and gusts of up to 31mph into tomorrow morning.

Monday is currently forecast to be another predominately wet day in the Capital, with heavy rain from 5am until 7am followed by light rain until 2pm, with cloud expected for the rest of the day. The strong chilly winds will continue, at around 14mph and gusts of up to 34mph. The temperature will drop from a high of 3C feels like -1C at lunch time, to a low of 0C feels like -5C by 11pm.