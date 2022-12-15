With Christmas just around the corner and the temperatures dropping recently, the chances of snow on the December 25 seem to be increasing. William Hill has named Glasgow and Edinburgh as the locations with the best chance of a white Christmas.

Both of the Scottish cities are priced at 2-1 for the chance of a white Christmas, with forecasts of snow throughout December. In England, Leeds and Manchester have a 7-2 chance of a white Christmas this year followed by London and Birmingham which are both currently at 9-2.

Across the globe, New York is the next city after Edinburgh and Glasgow with the highest chance of snow according to William Hill, which has the big apple at 3-1. For international cities, New York is followed by Pairs with odds currently priced at 5-1. The French Capital has recently recorded its first snow of the winter.

Could there be a white Christmas in Edinburgh for 2022? (Getty Images)

A white Christmas for a city is measured by if snow is recorded at the city airport, even if it is just one singular snowflake. However, with these recent low temperatures, the chances of more than a singular flake are even more likely.

Commenting on the Snow on Christmas Day odds market, William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “As we get closer to the big day, forecasters are starting to get a more accurate prediction on where we can expect snow. Naturally with Scotland being in the north, the odds have tumbled on Glasgow and Edinburgh airports. Even though the country hasn’t seen snow on Christmas day since 2010 it is still the most likely according to forecasters.”

