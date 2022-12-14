A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place in Edinburgh and the Lothians from 6am to 11.59pm on Friday, December 16. The Met Office has warned locals that outbreaks of snow and icy surfaces are likely to bring disruption to the Capital.

Travel by road and rail may be affected, with journeys expected to take longer. There is a slight chance of power cuts, which could affect other services, including mobile phone coverage. The weather forecaster has also warned of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which could cause injuries.

Snow fell in Edinburgh last week, causing disruption on the roads and railways. Since then, the city has experienced a cold snap, with temperatures dropping below -7C. However, the weather is expected to grow milder from Saturday.

Paul Gundersen, a Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

Traffic Scotland has issued a warning to drivers ahead of the snow. Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland Operator Manager, said: “We are urging travellers to plan ahead and check before they leave, and also to ensure their vehicles are winter ready.