Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage shows the public battling Storm Éowyn’s strong winds on Princes Street, with another clip showing check-in at Edinburgh Airport completely deserted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows pedestrians battling strong winds on Princes Street in Edinburgh as Storm Éowyn batters the city.

Other clips show Waverley Station and Edinburgh Airport deserted as trains and flights are cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Airport said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700. Airline schedules will be subject to change tonight and in the days to come so please continue to check with your airline for the latest information.”

Check-in at Edinburgh Airport deserted. | SWNS

Posting to X yesterday, Waverley Station said: There'll be no train services at the station tomorrow (January 24), due to Storm Éowyn’s dangerous winds. Please check in with your train operator for the latest info.”

A Met Office red wind warning is in place in Edinburgh until 5pm today (January 24).

Our channel Shots TV has taken a look at shocking footage which shows extreme weather conditions across the UK.

It includes footballers swimming in waist-high water, a man almost being crushed by falling trees and lightning striking a stadium.