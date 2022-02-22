The weather has calmed down following Storm Eunice, however, Edinburgh will still experience some wintry showers and gusty winds this week.

There will be sunny and dry spells, and overall temperatures are likely to stay near average for most of the week.

This morning, the city will see heavy rain, but,this will clear up as the day goes on, making way for sunny spells and blustery showers. There will be occasional strong westerly winds, particularly in the morning and early afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 9°C, while the minimum will be 4°C.

On Wednesday, we can expect some clear spells, but heavy rain will begin in the late morning. This rain will eventually turn into sleet showers in the evening, which will continue through the night. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 8°C and a low of 1°C.

The Met Office has forecast light snow for Thursday morning. Edinburgh may also experience some sleet showers, gusty winds and rain. Temperatures will turn colder - the expected maximum is 4°C and the predicted low is 2°C.

It will be drier and brighter on Friday, and temperatures will return to normal, with a high of 7°C and a low of 4°C.

Saturday will stay mostly dry, but the city may see the occasional rain shower. It will be cloudy and fairly breezy, but temperatures will continue to be mild, with a maximum of 8°C and 5°C.

