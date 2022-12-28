With Christmas out the way, locals are now counting down the days until Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration. Whether you’re attending the city celebration or you’re celebrating in your own way, you will need to know if the weather plans to behave or hamper your night.

Memories of a white Christmas seem distant now as rain has started to hammer Scotland’s capital. However, while the odd shower is likely this weekend, the Met Office has forecast a slightly drier start to the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a torrid week of rain and strong winds, temperatures will start to drop but that may be the price to pay for a less windy and drier weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s weather for Hogmanay celebrations and New Year’s Day.

Hogmanay and New Year’s Day weather forecast for Edinburgh

Thursday, December 29 weather forecast

Some brightness in the east, otherwise cloudy with showers or some longer spells of rain. Drier towards the east coast with fresh occasionally strong westerly winds with maximum temperatures of 6C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 30 weather forecast

The Met Office has issued Edinburgh a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday. Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the weekend will be mainly dry over the weekend although a few early showers on Saturday.

Hogmanay weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ediburgh will have a cloudy but clear start to the day. However, from 6pm onwards, there are light showers expected but this only remains at a 40% chance.

As Saturday night disappears along with 2022, the weather will return to dry but visibility will shift from good to medium, making fireworks a little more difficult to see in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Day weather forecast