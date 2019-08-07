Hour-by-hour Edinburgh weather: Second day of weather warnings as thunder and heavy rain set to hit Capital

Have your say

Edinburgh and the Lothians are once again under a yellow weather warning on Wednesday as expert forecasters predict thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The weather warning, which is in place between 11am and 10pm today and covers most of Scotland including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of Wednesday

Met Office forecasters say there is a chance of power cuts, difficult driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses.

There is also mention of potential hail showers throughout the day.

Here's what the forecast says for Edinburgh on Tuesday:

8am: Heavy rain 13°

The Met Office is predicting thunderstorms for Edinburgh on Wednesday

9am: Light rain 13°

10am: Cloudy 14°

11am: Cloudy 15°

12pm: Cloudy 16°

1pm: Cloudy 17°

2pm: Overcast 17°

3pm: Light shower 17°

4pm: Thunder 18°

5pm: Thunder 17°

6pm: Light shower 17°

7pm: Light shower 17°

8pm: Cloudy 17°

9pm: Sunny intervals 16°

10pm: Partly cloudy 16°

11pm: Partly cloudy 15°

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy, occasionally thundery showers are expected to develop by late Wednesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during the evening.

"Though many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-20mm within an hour and 30mm within 3 hours, as well as lightning and some hail."

A flood warning issued by Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) which was issued on Monday is still in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians.