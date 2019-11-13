Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Edinburgh and the Lothians

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for ice affecting Edinburgh and the Lothians tonight and Thursday morning.

Warnings have been issued over the possibility of icy patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. The website also says there may be "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain is also forecast in Edinburgh between 9pm tonight and the early hours of Thursday morning, which could mean re-freezing overnight and icy conditions in the morning.

The Met Office has also issued more detailed advice for travelling in heavy snow and ice which can be found here as well as advice from the Department for Transport for clearing snow and ice from the pavement outside your home or in public spaces.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that gritters will be out from about 4pm on Wednesday to treat priority routes with further treatment through the night as required.