The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and lighting, which covers much of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The warning, which will remain in place until 8pm today, reads: “Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places”.

The forecaster has said there is “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buildings and structures could also be damaged if lightning strikes occur.

In places, three to seven cm of snow is likely to build up – even at low levels – whereas on higher ground, some areas could see 10 to 20cm on the ground by this morning.

Strong winds will accompany the snow showers, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible, and a chance of winds up to 65 mph in coastal areas.

Snow has fallen on Edinburgh overnight, which will likely cause travel disruption.

Road, rail, air and ferry will likely by affected by the weather, so travellers should expect longer journey times and potential cancellations.

There is a slight chance that rural communities could become cut off.

Power cuts may occur, and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could also be affected by the adverse weather.

In Edinburgh, the snow is forecast to turn into heavy rain by early evening.

Just days after Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin swept across the country, another storm – named Gladys – has hit the UK.

This is the first time that the Met Office has named three storms in one week since the practice began in 2015.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.