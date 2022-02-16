Storm Dudley: Police warn motorists to prepare for delays as amber weather warning issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians

Police Scotland have warned motorists to prepare for delays on Wednesday as Met Office issue an amber weather warning.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:33 pm

Storm Dudley will hit Edinburgh and the Lothians through out the afternoon until midnight on Wednesday.

Police Scotland warn: “Motorists should plan their journey in advance and prepare for potential delays as the weather may make road conditions difficult.”

A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, perhaps briefly 75-80 mph in a few places, mostly exposed sites.”

