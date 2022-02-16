Storm Dudley will hit Edinburgh and the Lothians through out the afternoon until midnight on Wednesday.

Police Scotland warn: “Motorists should plan their journey in advance and prepare for potential delays as the weather may make road conditions difficult.”

Storm Dudley: Police warn motorists to prepare for delays as amber weather warning issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians

A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, perhaps briefly 75-80 mph in a few places, mostly exposed sites.”

