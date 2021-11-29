Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Households across East Lothian which were left without power following the storm over the weekend have had their supplies restored. However, several properties in rural areas such as Athelstaneford and Bolton are still without power.

Scottish Power have said they are continuing to work to reconnect customers as soon as possible.

John Muir Country Park in Dunbar 'completely devastated' by Storm Arwen damage.

A Salvation Army mobile unit will be in Bolton after 11am, where residents can pop along to collect water and hot drinks.

Flasks can also be filled up with water to be delivered to neighbours or vulnerable people.

The van also has power points to re-charge mobile and handheld devices.

Athelstaneford is one of the areas worst impacted by the storm and all pupils at Athelstaneford Primary School will be undertaking remote learning today as a result of the power issues.

Tree damage

Trees in and around communities, rural and coastal areas have also suffered significant damage.

A spokesperson from East Lothian Council said: “Teams have been out and about to lead on the clear-up but given the large number of fallen trees on public land and highways, it will take quite some time to clear.

“We are grateful to people, including local people who may have fallen trees on their land, for their patience and understanding.”

Teams have also been checking for any debris or building damage. There have been some reports of fallen chimney pots and slates, particularly on Dunbar High Street.

Temporary barriers remain in place on Dunbar High Street to allow for inspections of properties that may have sustained damage in the strong winds.

Supporting vulnerable people

The East Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership has been supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities to check they are safe and well and providing assistance where needed.

A spokesperson from the councill said: “We are also grateful to people for their support in checking on neighbours, friends and family who may be vulnerable or require some help.”

For more information, contact East Lothian Council contact centre on 01620 827827 or for out of office hours 01875 612818.

