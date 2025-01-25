Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aviation enthusiast has captured the nail-biting moment an Edinburgh flight made a shaky landing just hours before a red weather warning came into effect.

AviateJack, who uploaded the incredible clip to his YouTube channel, filmed Ryanair flight FR1018 from Budapest as is made a safe landing at Edinburgh Airport on Friday, January 24.

It is understood the flight landed at around 8.30am, just hours before a red weather warning came into place | Aviation Jack

The author of the video said the flight was ‘forced to go-around on their first approach but made a decent landing second time around considering the conditions’. He added: “As you can see, they "crabbed" the aircraft down just above the runway before bringing the nose back to the centerline.”

It is understood the flight landed at around 8.30am, just hours before a red weather warning came into place between 10am and 5pm. Storm Éowyn caused significant disruption across the country and saw Edinburgh Airport cancel all flights for safety reasons.

Reacting to the clip, a passenger who was on the Edinburgh-bound flight describe it as a ‘crazy experience’. They said: “Me and my boyfriend were on this flight returning from Budapest, never thought it would take off tbh.

“We were both so scared as this has never happened to neither of us - I’m glad we’re safe and everyone else on that flight, the pilots did an amazing job!”