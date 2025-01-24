Storm Éowyn Edinburgh: 13 shocking photos show damage to buildings, cars and roads caused by severe winds

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:51 GMT

Edinburgh and the Lothians saw one of the most severe weather events in recent years today as Storm Éowyn swept across the country.

Winds of around 100mph have been recorded in Edinburgh and the city and its surrounding area have seen a number of fallen trees, overturned vehicles and falling debris.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning until 5pm tonight, with the adverse weather posing a ‘danger to life’. Storm Éowyn prompted schools and nurseries to close across Edinburgh and the Lothians, in addition to cancelled flights, trains, buses and trams.

Here are 13 pictures from today’s extreme weather event.

A tree collapsed onto a parked car in the Pilton area of Edinburgh

1. Storm Éowyn causes destruction across Edinburgh and the Lothians

A tree collapsed onto a parked car in the Pilton area of Edinburgh | Third Party

At around 3.30pm Traffic Scotland the A702 near Hillend has been closed in both directions due to fallen trees. Emergency services are in attendance

2. Dangerous conditions

At around 3.30pm Traffic Scotland the A702 near Hillend has been closed in both directions due to fallen trees. Emergency services are in attendance | Third party

A Corstorphine resident witnessed fallen lampposts and sections of roof being torn off a block of flats in Forrester Park Gardens

3. Chaos in Corstorphine

A Corstorphine resident witnessed fallen lampposts and sections of roof being torn off a block of flats in Forrester Park Gardens | Chloe Thomson

Cladding was ripped from a building in Wester Hailes

4. Red alert

Cladding was ripped from a building in Wester Hailes | Sarah Jayne McCall

