West Lothian Council appeals for information after suspected commercial fly-tipping near Armadale

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 20:29 BST
West Lothian Council is appealing for information after a large pile of tree cuttings was dumped in the middle of a road, causing hazardous conditions for drivers.

The incident was reported to the council on Thursday, April 3, after it was discovered on Northrigg Road between Armadale and Blackridge.

The local authority said the incident is similar to suspected commercial fly-tipping that took place near Beecraigs Country Park in December 2024 and council officers believe the same company could be responsible.

West Lothian Council officers cleared the road following the incident West Lothian Council officers cleared the road following the incident
West Lothian Council officers cleared the road following the incident | West Lothian Council

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Commercial companies are legally required to dispose of their waste at commercial recycling centres and there are several in West Lothian. Fly-tipping is illegal and it’s dangerous. There is no excuse.

“It is estimated that commercial fly-tipping accounts for around 80 per cent of all fly-tipping in West Lothian. Please remember, if you are employing a business or sole trader to undertake work for you, check that they have a Waste Carriers License if you are allowing them to dispose of the waste materials on your behalf.

“If you are caught fly-tipping, the council can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £500. If the case goes to court, individuals or companies can be fined up to £40,000 or imprisoned for up to five years.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via West Lothian Council’s website or call 01506 280000 quoting Northrigg Road fly tipping of April 3.

