Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Lothian Council is appealing for information after a large pile of tree cuttings was dumped in the middle of a road, causing hazardous conditions for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported to the council on Thursday, April 3, after it was discovered on Northrigg Road between Armadale and Blackridge.

The local authority said the incident is similar to suspected commercial fly-tipping that took place near Beecraigs Country Park in December 2024 and council officers believe the same company could be responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lothian Council officers cleared the road following the incident | West Lothian Council

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Commercial companies are legally required to dispose of their waste at commercial recycling centres and there are several in West Lothian. Fly-tipping is illegal and it’s dangerous. There is no excuse.

“It is estimated that commercial fly-tipping accounts for around 80 per cent of all fly-tipping in West Lothian. Please remember, if you are employing a business or sole trader to undertake work for you, check that they have a Waste Carriers License if you are allowing them to dispose of the waste materials on your behalf.

“If you are caught fly-tipping, the council can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £500. If the case goes to court, individuals or companies can be fined up to £40,000 or imprisoned for up to five years.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via West Lothian Council’s website or call 01506 280000 quoting Northrigg Road fly tipping of April 3.