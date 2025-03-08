A recent spate of motor and quad bikes being used around a West Lothian town has prompted an appeal from the local authority.

West Lothian Council have issued an appeal for anyone with information on those using motor or quad bikes illegally around Whitburn to report it to Police Scotland.

One area of Whitburn severely affected by the use of the bikes is the grounds around Polkemmet Primary School and St Joseph’s Primary School in the town. Grassy areas have been severely cut up - including a large grassy area between the schools.

West Lothian Council said that while this hasn’t taken place within school grounds it has caused unnecessary disruption to nearby open spaces that are used by the local schools for outdoor learning.

One Whitburn resident, who has a daughter that attends the school, said: “It’s disgraceful to see people abuse areas like this, especially when it’s around a school. It’s been an ongoing issue around Whitburn for as long as I’ve lived here that people on these bikes vandalise the area and are a nuisance.”

West Lothian Council issued the appeal on social media and highlighted that the ongoing cost of repairing damage is money that could be used to improve existing parks.

West Lothian Council said: “Unauthorised motor and quad bike use can be hugely damaging to our open spaces, as well as putting the public at risk of serious injury whilst spoiling their enjoyment. It can also result in ongoing costs for the council to repair damage. This is money that could be invested in improving parks rather than repairing needless acts of vandalism.

“Whilst we appreciate some motor and quad bike riders can be frustrated at the lack of dedicated facilities for this kind of activity in Scotland, this type of behaviour is irresponsible, illegal and could cause long-term environmental damage.”

Whitburn is not the only area seeing this type of incident. There has been a spate of similar incidents in the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links area of Edinburgh, with quad bikes seen chopping up grassy areas in the city park. Shocking video showing two quad bikers driving recklessly in Bruntsfield Links was shared online last month.