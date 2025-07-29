A counselling charity working with young people in poorer communities has had to start asking clients for donations because although one-third of referrals are from the NHS, it gets no funding from the health service.

Smile, which works across West Lothian, was set up in 2015 to help combat the long waits faced by children and young people for help with mental health issues. And since then it has supported more than 3,000 young people.

It works with young people from 11 to 24, helping them to deal with a wide range of issues including family relationships, self-confidence, digital bullying, suicidal thoughts, self-harming and neurodiversity.

Declan Harrigan founded Smile in 2015 | supplied

The NHS referrals average around 52 clients per week, but the lack of funding to accompany the referrals leaves the charity more than £80,000 a year short.

Founder and CEO Declan Harrigan said: "34.6 per cent of referrals are now coming from the NHS, but we're not supported by any additional funding.

"We were a free service for children and young people but now we've had to introduce a donation-based service because we just can't afford to keep it running.

"We're now asking people: 'Would you be able or willing to donate £10 per session to basically keep building open and keep services running?'"

He said almost half Smile's clients came from areas of multiple deprivation. "These people don't have the money but they are donating because they need the service for their children.

"If people say 'We can't afford it but my child really needs to be seen' we would never turn anybody away. But we are in a position where we need to ask now."

Mr Harrigan worked for West Lothian Council before setting up Smile. He said: “I worked in the young people team and a lot of the young people I worked with, who were 16-plus and were in crisis, all had mental health concerns and were all on waiting lists, particularly around CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service).

“I took a proposal to my manager and said I'm a qualified therapist, rather than these young people waiting on a list for the next 18 months, maybe there's some de-escalation and support I could do and it will help free up the CAMHS waiting list as well.”

But his proposal was not taken up and eventually he decided to leave and set up Smile. It provides counselling to 11-24 year-olds at its base in Livingston and also has counsellors based in seven West Lothian high schools.

Smile does receive funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for some its work. But Mr Harrigan says there is no financial support for the NHS referrals.

He said: “A third of our service is now being taken up by statutory services rather than this being a community-led an communityfcused organisation. But we're not funded or supported by the statutory services in any way for that.

“We were hoping we would get some financial support because we are alleviating some of the backlog in waiting lists.. But the answer was, if you're asking for money we've not got any.

“There was a time when mental health was fairy well supported, but as time has gone on, the climate has changed and it seems no longer to be such a priority.

“We're supporting statutory services but not getting any financial support, which is then rupturing us as a service because it takes away the community element Smile was set up with.”

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour MP for Bathgate & Linlithgow, has highlighted the long CAMHS waiting lists and has written to NHS Lothian and Health Secretary Neil Gray demanding urgent action.

She said: “I’ve heard from countless parents whose children have been left waiting for CAMHS support since as far back as March 2022. These delays are leaving young people and their families without diagnoses, without treatment, and in some cases, without hope.

“One child in my constituency cannot access vital medication because they haven’t yet seen a CAMHS specialist for a neurodevelopmental diagnosis, despite their GP’s recommendation. This is not an isolated case and can have a severe impact on a young person’s mental health, resulting in them being on both mental health and neuro-developmental waiting lists.

“By the time many children are seen, they are already in crisis. Third sector groups like Smile are stepping in to fill the gap, but they do so without funding or support. This is unsustainable. We need urgent investment and reform to protect our children’s futures.”