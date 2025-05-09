West Lothian crash: Cyclist who died in accident with van is named
Daniel Corr, 65, from Livingston died in the accident with a white Vauxhall van last Friday, May 2.
It happened around 8.45am on the A70 near Harburn. Mr Corr was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said enquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting 0749 of 2 May 2025.
The crash was the first of two fatal accidents within a few miles of each other on the same day. A 46-year-old car driver died in a crash with a taxi and a bicycle on the A70 near the junction with the B7031 to Kirknewton at 11.35pm on May 2.