Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver has been killed in a crash on a key route just outside Edinburgh - only a few miles from the scene of another fatal accident on the same road earlier in the day, in which a cyclist died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first accident happened around 8.45am on Friday, May 2, on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder, when a 65-year-old man was killed in a crash involving his bike and a Vauxhall van.

Then at 11.35pm, the second accident happened close to the junction of th A70 with the B7031 to Kirknewton. It involved a blue Skoda Octavia car, a black Mercedes Vito taxi and a bicycle.

The second fatal accident was on the A70 close to the junction with the B7031 Picture: Google maps. | Screenshot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver was taken to hospital and later discharged. The cyclist did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 9am today.

Sergeant Grant Hastie of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are particularly keen to trace a second taxi driver who may have witnessed this crash.

"Anyone with relevant dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police."

Anyone able to help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4689 of Friday, 2 May, 2025.

Police are also appealing for information on the first crash. Its reference number is 0749 of Friday May 2, 2025.