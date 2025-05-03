Edinburgh crash: Second fatal accident on A70 in one day, just a few miles from earlier crash on same road
The first accident happened around 8.45am on Friday, May 2, on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder, when a 65-year-old man was killed in a crash involving his bike and a Vauxhall van.
Then at 11.35pm, the second accident happened close to the junction of th A70 with the B7031 to Kirknewton. It involved a blue Skoda Octavia car, a black Mercedes Vito taxi and a bicycle.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver was taken to hospital and later discharged. The cyclist did not require medical treatment.
The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 9am today.
Sergeant Grant Hastie of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
"We are particularly keen to trace a second taxi driver who may have witnessed this crash.
"Anyone with relevant dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police."
Anyone able to help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4689 of Friday, 2 May, 2025.
Police are also appealing for information on the first crash. Its reference number is 0749 of Friday May 2, 2025.
