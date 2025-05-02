Cyclist dies after horror crash with van on A70 near West Calder which saw road closed for hours
The incident happened at around 8.45am on Friday, May 2, when the man’s bike collided with a white Vauxhall van on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder.
Emergency services attended and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for hours to allow for investigations to take place and re-opened around 3.30pm.
Road Policing officers are now appealing for information to assist their enquiries. Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. Our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch. I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 0749 of May 2.
