Police in Edinburgh have charged a 15-year-old boy with various offences as part of their crackdown on the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes.

On Friday, April 25, uniformed and plain clothed officers carried out patrols in the Roseburn Park, Crammond and Pilton areas following community concerns.

Police then attended the Marine Drive area after receiving several reports of a bike being ridden by youths. Enquiries led to a 15-year-old boy being arrested and charged in connection with theft and road traffic offences. Officers also recovered the bike that had previously been reported stolen from Albert Street.

Police in Edinburgh are carrying out patrols across the city to crackdown on the illegal use of off-road and electric bikes. | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We continue to respond to community concerns regarding antisocial behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles.

“Patrols using both uniform and plain clothes officers are ongoing to enforce road traffic laws, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes. I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.”

Anyone with concerns or information regarding this type of anti-social behaviour should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.