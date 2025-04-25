Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh MP is urging the Scottish Government to crackdown on the rise of antisocial behaviour involving e-bikes and e-scooters after residents raised safety concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Murray, Edinburgh South MP, is demanding the government takes ‘urgent action’ to tackle the issue that is leaving residents ‘feel unsafe in their own communities’ following a ‘growing number of incidents’ involving vehicles being driven dangerously.

It comes after several incidents were reported in recent months at the Meadows, Bruntsfield Links and Saughton Park. In February, two quad bike riders caused extensive damage to Bruntsfield Links and The Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People using off-road vehicles caused extensive damage in several Edinburgh parks earlier in the year | NW

A video taken at the time showed one rider speeding across a footpath, whilst the other carved into the grass by performing doughnut manoeuvres. In the same months, a second video emerged showing reckless youths damaging pitches at Saughton Park by riding over them in off-road bikes.

Writing this week to Angela Constance, the government’s Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Mr Murray asked the government to outline the actions it is taking to prevent further incidents. The Labour MP’s letter asks what measures are being considered to improve enforcement, if the government will allocate additional resources to the police and provide updated guidance on pursuit, and if there are plans to provide clear guidance regarding appropriate penalties.

Mr Murray said: “It’s not uncommon to see riders travelling far too fast, wearing masks, and using e-scooters or bikes that go well beyond the legal limits for power and speed. It’s putting pedestrians, especially older people and those with disabilities, at real risk.

“Many of these bikes are not even legal to use in Scotland due to being overpowered, yet they are sold with impunity, with many owners not even realising they own an illegal vehicle. Local residents have had enough of the damage and danger caused by illegal and reckless use of these vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Police do an amazing job, but after the announcement by the head of the Scottish Police Federation this week that there are 'not enough' officers to get a grip on crime, the Scottish Government needs to step in and work with the council and police to deal with this.”

In the letter, Mr Murray said: “In the Meadows, e-bikes and quad bikes have been used to churn up the grass and cause significant damage to the park. This has been replicated across the constituency, with riders – often masked - travelling at reckless speeds.

“Constituents are increasingly frustrated by the lack of enforcement against this behaviour, which is leading to near-misses, collisions, and widespread concerns about safety. Given that many of these vehicles exceed legal speed and wattage limits, there is particular concern that enforcement is not keeping pace with their rising use.

“This is an issue of growing concern in my constituency, and I would welcome a response on how the Scottish Government intends to address it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Safety Minister, Siobhian Brown said: "I understand the concerns over the misuse of e-bikes and other vehicles. Some powers, including those over vehicle licensing, are reserved and we will be asking the UK Government to see what more can be done on this issue.

"We are also committed to supporting the police to tackle these issues, including by providing record funding of £1.64 billion to Police Scotland for 2025-26, to enhance its response."