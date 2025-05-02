Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man whose small dog was allegedly ‘almost killed’ by a bullmastiff in Edinburgh has said he is terrified to take him out in case it happens again.

Colin Conlan and his beloved pug Nico were in a communal garden area at the back of his property on the evening of Friday, April 25, when he said another dog emerged from the bushes and charged at them.

He said the bullmastiff sunk its teeth into three-year-old Nico’s neck and wouldn’t let go, despite efforts by Mr Conlan to fight it off.

Colin Conlan with his pet dog Nico | Submitted

He said: “I let Nico out for a run about and to go to the toilet and suddenly from nowhere I saw this big massive head, like a big boulder. It just flew from the bushes and went right for Nico.

“I flew on top of the dog but it already had a hold of my dog by the back of the neck and it had locked its jaws. It caught me a couple of times on the hand with its teeth when I was trying to get him free but I was trying to make sure the dog didn’t shake its head – otherwise Nico might have died.

“I was screaming, my dog was screaming and eventually the owner turned up about 15 seconds later, but he couldn't get it off straight away, he had to choke it before it eventually let go.”

Nico, a three-year-old pug, sustained injuries to his neck during the attack | Submitted

The 54-year-old said he then gave his dog to a neighbour who appeared after hearing the commotion and asked him to take Nico to safety. But he added the dog then attempted to continue his assault, chasing his neighbour into his property as he made his way indoors.

He said: “It then turned around and ran back to me when I was on my knees but a woman jumped in front and covered me at the last minute. I was shaking and in a bad, bad state. But it could have been a child, or my wife or my stepdaughter and they wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

Mr Conlan was taken to hospital following the incident | Submitted

Mr Conlan was taken to hospital with hand injuries and Nico suffered three wounds to the back of the neck. Mr Conlan added that he and the pup have also been left traumatised, with Nico’s behaviour having changed since the attack.

“Every time I shut my eyes all I hear and see is my dog screaming and me screaming,” he said. “The vet said Nico had three puncture wounds and he was lucky that the dog let go. He’s now on tablets and he’ll be getting another check-up this week. But he's not the same and I can see he’s still scared – he won’t go out the back at all.

“Normally he's up and about and he'll tell you when he wants out, but now he’s sitting in corners he wouldn’t normally sit in and he’s not looking good.

“I'm actually paranoid taking him out now because he’s a wee dog and I now think dangerous dogs could appear from anywhere. He’s my wee mucker and I don’t want my pal being taken away by a radge dog like that. I won’t even go out the back anymore so I take him out the front and we go elsewhere.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.50pm on Friday, April 25, we received a report of a man injured by a dog in the Cakemuir Gardens area of Edinburgh. Another dog was also injured.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and are expected to appear at court at a later date.”

It is understood that the dog was seized following the alleged attack.