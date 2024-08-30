West Lothian crime: ‘Dangerous offender’ who subjected women to ‘appalling catalogue of violent abuse’ jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lee Mulholland, from Bathgate, was found guilty of three charges, including two rapes, following a trial at Livingston High Court on June 4.
Described as a ‘dangerous offender’ Mulholland was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on August 30. He was given an extended sentence of 12 and a half years with seven and half year's imprisonment and a five-year period during which he will be closely supervised.
A non-harassment order that bans Mulholland from contacting or attempting to contact his victims was also granted for an indefinite period and he was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
The 38-year-old subjected one woman to repeated violent assaults over a two-year period. The court heard he isolated her from her friends and family, monitored her movements, threatened to harm her dog and compelled her to hand over money. Mulholland would also spray the woman with men’s aftershave and deodorant and attempted to control her appearance.
The second victim was sexually assaulted while asleep. After she woke up, Mulholland raped her.
Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Lee Mulholland is a dangerous offender who subjected these women to an appalling catalogue of violent and sexual abuse.
“The bravery of his victims in reporting him to the authorities shows immense strength and courage, for which they should be commended. I hope this prosecution and conviction brings some comfort as Mulholland now faces the consequences of his depraved behaviour.
“We urge any victim of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek help. You will be taken seriously, listened to, and we will use all the tools available to us to pursue justice.”