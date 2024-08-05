A 58-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman four years ago has been jailed.

John Donaldson was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, August 2 for the serious sexual assault of a woman in Bathgate in July 2020. He was also given a 25-year non-harassment order.

Detective Sergeant Peter Baxter, of the Domestic Abuse and Rape Investigation Unit in Livingston said: “Donaldson will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

John Donaldson was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, August 2, for serious sexual assault | Ian Georgeson

“I would like to commend the woman for her strength in coming forward during this investigation and helping us build a compelling case against him. I hope this outcome provides her with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal.”

Detective Sergeant Baxter added: “If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, you are not alone, and we would encourage you to report it to us. You will be listened to and supported throughout the entire process by officers and our partner agencies, and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice."