West Lothian crime: John McKechnie jailed for 8 years for multiple violent offences against women and girls
John McKechnie was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, June 27. His sentencing includes two years already served in prison.
McKechnie’s offences include rape, domestic offending, and possession of indecent images of children. His crimes took place between 2015 and 2022 in the West Lothian area. McKechnie was previously convicted of the offences following a trial on Wednesday, May 22.
Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “John McKechnie is a violent and predatory individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.
“I commend the strength of the victims for coming forward and hope the sentence will bring some comfort as they try to move forward. Sexual abuse of any kind has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.”
Detective Inspector Ure added: "We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.”