West Lothian crime: Police issue warning after ‘recent increase’ in motorbike thefts
It comes after reports of motorbikes for sale on social media selling pages being taken for test drives and not returned. Officers are now issuing a warning to individuals selling motorbikes online after seeing an increase in thefts in the West Lothian area.
Constable Grant Hillhouse, from Livingston Police Station, said: “There has been an increase recently in the number of thefts reported of motorbikes being sold online.
“Typically this involves the potential buyer asking to take the bike for a test drive and not returning or paying for it. I’d urge anyone looking to sell online to ensure every precaution is taken to ensure the security of their property.”
You can find more advice on staying safe online and online shopping on the Police Scotland website.