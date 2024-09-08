West Lothian crime: Police issue warning after ‘recent increase’ in motorbike thefts

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 17:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in West Lothian are urging motorbike owners to be vigilant following a rise in thefts. 

It comes after reports of motorbikes for sale on social media selling pages being taken for test drives and not returned. Officers are now issuing a warning to individuals selling motorbikes online after seeing an increase in thefts in the West Lothian area.

Police in West Lothian have reported an increase in motorbike thefts in the area placeholder image
Police in West Lothian have reported an increase in motorbike thefts in the area

Constable Grant Hillhouse, from Livingston Police Station, said: “There has been an increase recently in the number of thefts reported of motorbikes being sold online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Typically this involves the potential buyer asking to take the bike for a test drive and not returning or paying for it. I’d urge anyone looking to sell online to ensure every precaution is taken to ensure the security of their property.”

You can find more advice on staying safe online and online shopping on the Police Scotland website.

Related topics:EdinburghWest LothianPolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice