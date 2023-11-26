News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian fire: Firefighters called to house fire in Howden, Livingston

Four fire engines attend fire in two-storey house
By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT
Fire engines rushed to a house in the Howden area of Livingston on Saturday morning after fire broke out on the ground floor.

A total of four fire appliances from Livingston, Bathgate and Crewe Toll attended the blaze in a two-storey property in Granby Avenue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had put out the fire and there were no casualties.

