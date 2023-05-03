West Lothian fire: One person taken to hospital after emergency services called to fire at Addiewell prison
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to incident at jail
One person has been taken to hospital after a fire at Addiewell prison in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to the privately-run jail on Wednesday afternoon. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area at around 3.50pm.
Police Scotland later confirmed there had been a fire and said one person had been taken to hospital, but did not give any more details. A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire within HMP Addiewell shortly after 3.35pm on Wednesday, 3 May. Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”