Emergency services were called to the privately-run jail on Wednesday afternoon. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area at around 3.50pm.

Police Scotland later confirmed there had been a fire and said one person had been taken to hospital, but did not give any more details. A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire within HMP Addiewell shortly after 3.35pm on Wednesday, 3 May. Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”