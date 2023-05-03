News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian fire: One person taken to hospital after emergency services called to fire at Addiewell prison

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to incident at jail

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:57 BST

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire at Addiewell prison in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the privately-run jail on Wednesday afternoon. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area at around 3.50pm.

Police Scotland later confirmed there had been a fire and said one person had been taken to hospital, but did not give any more details. A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire within HMP Addiewell shortly after 3.35pm on Wednesday, 3 May. Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Emergency services responded to the fire at privately-run Addiewell prison on Wednesday afternoon. Picture Lisa FergusonEmergency services responded to the fire at privately-run Addiewell prison on Wednesday afternoon. Picture Lisa Ferguson
