A much-loved charity has been left heartbroken after a huge fire ripped through their West Lothian base, destroying it entirely.

Emergency services rushed to the Armadale Shed, also known as the Men’s Shed, on South Street in Armadale on Wednesday morning as the premises was engulfed by flames.

The road was blocked off by police as ambulances and six fire appliances attend the scene, with Lothian Buses warning they were unable to serve the area.

The Men's Shed on South Street in Armadale was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

Established in 2016, the Armadale Shed is a community run and managed space, in which people undertake activities including wood working, metal working and wood turning.

In a post on Facebook, in which they shared photos of the devastation, the charity said wrote: “Armadale Shed was totally gutted by fire this morning but thankfully no one was injured or hurt.

“As you can imagine from the photos it will be months before we are up and running again. Apologies to anyone with outstanding orders.

Thanks to police ambulances and firefighters for their prompt response.”