West Lothian gym ransacked by youths who 'defecated on floor' as police launch investigation
Anytime Fitness in Bathgate claim their gym was vandalised by four youths who caused significant damage. The gym bosses said the damage was done to the venue on Menzies Road on Tuesday, July 1.
They reported their first aid kit had been raided, the space had coffee poured over it and the youths had even ‘defecated on the floor’.
In a social media post, Anytime Fitness said: "On Tuesday, July 1, our gym was ransacked by four youths who caused significant damage - raiding the first aid kit, pouring coffee throughout the space, and defecating on the floor.
"This disturbing behaviour has been reported to the authorities. If you have any information that could help identify those responsible, please contact us or the police. Thank you for your support."
Some locals shared their shock at the incident in the comments.
One posted: “What is the matter with some people?!” Another commented: “Omg this is absolutely disgusting and shocking hope they catch them”
A third commented: “How heartbreaking its just unbelievable. Hope they get caught soon xx”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Tuesday, July 1, we received a report of a housebreaking at a premises on Menzies Road, Bathgate. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
