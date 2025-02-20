Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian man who killed a pensioner in a horror hit and run has been jailed for seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Starrs admitted causing the death of William Brown in July last year. Starrs, who has never held a driving license, fled the scene of the crash and was later found hiding under clothes in a friends bedroom.

He was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison and was given a lifelong ban from holding or obtaining a driving licence after pleading guilty to Section 1, Section 3ZC and Section 103(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the BBC, Judge Lady Ross called Starrs’ criminal record “appalling” and his actions “cowardly” when he was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court.

William Brown from Blackburn died following last weekend's crash in the West Lothian town. | William Brown from Blackburn died following last weekend's crash in the West Lothian town.

Starrs was travelling on Bathgate Road, Blackburn, at speeds in excess of 50 mph on a stolen motocross-style bike when he hit Mr Brown on July 12, 2024. The pensioner suffered horror injuries, including a bleed on the brain, significant blood loss, internal pelvic and abdominal injuries, multiple rib fractures and a broken leg.

Father-of-two Mr Brown, who was a former school janitor and had served in the RAF, was struck as he made his way to a local bowling club. He died four days later in hospital.

Starrs admitted causing the death of Mr Brown by driving at an excessive speed in a residential area, failing to keep proper observations of the road ahead, failing to take evasive action and driving while disqualified

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starrs, who ran from the scene and was driven away in a black Range Rover, was spotted at a petrol station in Whitburn wearing a face mask two days later. Police pursued him after he failed to stop, and he was later found at the address of a known associate.

Starrs was aged 16 when he was first convicted of driving offences and has been banned from driving six times. Highlighting his past convictions for dishonesty, drug supply and possession of firearms, Judge Lady Ross called his criminal record “appalling” and noted that he may have been sentenced to a longer term - if not for his guilty plea.