Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:58 BST
Concerns are growing to help trace a West Lothian teenager who was reported missing at the weekend.

Jacob Vergunst, 16, was last seen in the Broxburn area around 6.35pm on Saturday March 22. He is described as white, 5ft 7, with a slim build and short hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black jacket.

Jacob Vergunst , 16, from Boxburn in West Lothian was last seen on March 22 | Police Scotland

Jacob who lives in the Broxburn area has not been seen since Saturday there are now growing concerns for his welfare. The 16-year-old has connections with various areas in Scotland including Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh.

Anyone who may have seen Jacob or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3338 of 22nd March 2025.

