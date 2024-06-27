Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Lothian police are growing increasingly concerned to trace a missing teenager who was last seen two days ago.

Megan Docherty, 18, from Linlithgow, was last seen on Tuesday morning at Woodcockdale on the A706 south west of the town.

Megan is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long, light brown hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn motif and pink leggings. Officers said she may be travelling with an older woman in a blue Kia Sportage, registration SK73 DYM.

Inspector Richard Homewood said: “Concerns are growing for Megan’s welfare and it is important we trace her to make sure she is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Megan or knows where she might be to get in touch with us.”