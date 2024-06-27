Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three balaclava-clad men who broke into an Edinburgh home with crow bars and made off with safes are being hunted by police.

The group targeted the Dean Village home at around 12pm on Monday, June 24, with the doors of the Learmonth Terrace property having been forced open with crow bars.

The shocking incident was captured on video by a passing dog walker which has since been widely shared on social media. The video shows three men dressed in dark clothing leaving the property with the safe boxes - one of which is believed to have contained jewellery. The gang then made a getaway on electric bikes.

The break-in and theft happened around 11.45am on Monday, June 24 at a property on Learmonth Terrace in Edinburgh. Police enquiries remain ongoing. Photo UGC | Third Party

Writing on social media, the daughter of the homeowner, said: “My mum was broken into around 12pm today in broad daylight. They used crow bars to break into two doors. One being a very heavy main door. They must have been watching as she had only just left before it happened.”

She added: “One [safe box] was empty but very heavy, they dropped it down the stairs a few times and cracked the flooring and the other had jewellery inside that’s more sentimental than valuable. Absolutely awful.”

Sharing the video filmed by a ‘very brave dog walker’, she asked if anyone recognises the men in the footage and urged residents to be ‘careful and vigilant’ adding ‘they seem to be getting braver and braver and they have been watching most likely for days which is a terrifying thought’.

In the video, the brazen thieves can be seen carrying three safe boxes down a stairwell to the vestibule where their electric bikes had been parked. The dog walker can be heard asking the men to drop the safes. But they continue to leave the property with the stolen items, dropping one on the pavement as they make a getaway.

Angus Robertson, MSP for Edinburgh Central said: “I have been in contact with the police and residents about this brazen burglary on Learmonth Terrace. I have assurances the police will increase their presence and be available to local residents to provide information and reassurance of their safety. I remain available to constituents seeking advice.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information to assist their investigation should get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Monday, 24 June, 2024, we received a report of a break-in to a property at Learmonth Terrace in Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing. We also are aware of a video circulating on social media.